Leftists Aghast at Rumors First Openly Gay NFL Player Is a Republican

Since announcing that he is a homosexual, Carl Nassib, NFL defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders, has received praise from President Joe Biden and the establishment media.

However, when rumors started to fly that Nassib is a Republican — and could have been a supporter of former President Donald Trump — his newly minted hero status hit a snag.

To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2021

However, after reports that Nassib might be a Republican began to surface, it didn’t take leftists long to let their true colors show.

Most were obvious with their bias:

I’m proud of and support Carl Nassib for coming out….unless he’s a Trump supporter then that is just problematic. — Billy HowRad 🌊⛵️ (@BillyHoward423) June 22, 2021

Nassib was registered to vote as a Republican in two states as recently as 2019, according to reports.

What Carl Nassib did was great but apparently he is a Republican and huge trump fan which probably does just as much damage to gay people as anything else. #nassib #carlnassib — Wat Tyler (@jeffersonTh0mas) June 22, 2021

Some went even farther:

Carl Nassib is proof that the NFL was waiting for a white gay to come out . . . @MichaelSam52 Came out and was black listed from the NFL but Nassib comes out and ole boy is a hero? GTFOH. plus he's a trump supporter so im not gonna praise or support a white republican — Queer Dominance Is Liberation (@JosephWinfield) June 23, 2021

“Apparently Carl Nassib is a registered republican AND a trump supporter. I don’t care if he’s gay and proud. That administration was evil and he doesn’t get a pass,” said another Twitter user.

Newsbusters, a media bias watchdog, reported on the changing tide:

Nassib jerseys may be selling like hot cakes at NFL.com, but probably not going to see too many of them being worn around the White House.

