In many ways, it’s a brand new world for collegiate athletes, and, as it turns out, it can be a very lucrative one as well.

Two Texas A&M football players, Isaiah Spiller and Demani Richardson will receive $10,000 each from Texas A&M fan site TexAgs.com in exchange for exclusive feature interviews. The pay-for-interview deal was made possible by recent changes to the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules that took effect July 1st.

TexAgs partnered with local Bryan-College Station company GreenPrint Real Estate Group to make the deal.

GreenPrint Real Estate Group presents Texas A&M running back @isaiah_spiller in an exclusive conversation with Billy Liucci ahead of the 2021 season: https://t.co/OvuWDMzeVd — TexAgs (@TexAgs) July 16, 2021

“As Aggie business owners, we embrace any opportunity to support local student athletes and the Aggie community as a whole,” GreenPrint Owners Geoff Myers and Randy Hightower said in a statement posted on TexAgs.

“We’re excited about the ways the NIL changes will allow us to feature Texas A&M athletes, continue to push into new areas of content creation for our subscribers and expand our work with sponsors,” TexAgs Co-Owner Billy Liucci told ESPN.

TexAgs is not affiliated with Texas A&M University.