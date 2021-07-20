NFL Coach Greg Knapp in Critical Condition After Bike Accident

Greg Knapp
Dylan Gwinn

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp is reportedly fighting for his life after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in California.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver:

Knapp’s agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed the veteran coach was hospitalized and asked for prayers. According to multiple accounts, Knapp was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a motorist.

Following a distinguished career as a quarterback at Sacramento State, Knapp bounced around training camps and practice squads for the Chiefs, Raiders and 49ers – while also serving as an assistant coach at his college alma mater between cuts. He began his 25-season NFL coaching career with the 49ers in 1997, rising to the offensive coordinator position with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks and Raiders.

From 2013-16, Knapp was the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach. In 2013, one quarterback he coached, Peyton Manning, set single-season passing records that still stand with 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards. In 2015, the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, a season in which backup quarterback Brock Osweiler replaced an injured Manning and led the Broncos to five wins in their final seven regular-season games.

Most recently, Knapp joined the staff of new Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

