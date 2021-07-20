NFL Coach Greg Knapp in Critical Condition After Bike Accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp is reportedly fighting for his life after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in California.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver:

Knapp’s agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed the veteran coach was hospitalized and asked for prayers. According to multiple accounts, Knapp was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a motorist.

Following a distinguished career as a quarterback at Sacramento State, Knapp bounced around training camps and practice squads for the Chiefs, Raiders and 49ers – while also serving as an assistant coach at his college alma mater between cuts. He began his 25-season NFL coaching career with the 49ers in 1997, rising to the offensive coordinator position with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks and Raiders.

From 2013-16, Knapp was the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach. In 2013, one quarterback he coached, Peyton Manning, set single-season passing records that still stand with 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards. In 2015, the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, a season in which backup quarterback Brock Osweiler replaced an injured Manning and led the Broncos to five wins in their final seven regular-season games.

Most recently, Knapp joined the staff of new Jets head coach Robert Saleh.