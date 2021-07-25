Sarah Palin, Seahawks Greats Team Up for Alaska Kids

The Seattle Seahawks’ relationship with their fans is one of the strongest in all sports. After all, the team retired the jersey number 12 in honor of the fans, the ‘Twelfth Man.’ Some of those Seahawks die-hard number 12s come from the 49th state. One of the better-known fans to proudly wear the college navy, action green and wolf grey of the Seahawks is former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Over the years, Palin has been seen at Seahawks games. The 2008 GOP Vice Presidential nominee is also a proud member of the Sea Hawkers, the official booster club of her favorite football team. Recently, Palin and some other Sea Hawkers went on an outing that only The Last Frontier could provide.

Via her Instagram page, Palin posted some amazing footage of a fishing trip with some Seahawks legends. The Seattle Seahawks Mat-Su Seahawks Booster Club sponsored the day with all proceeds from the fundraiser to help local kids.

On the Legend fishing boat out of Seward, Alaska, Palin was joined by former Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka, quarterback Jim Zorn, and tackle Walter Jones Jr. Even Seahawks mascot Blitz came along with his own rod and reel. In addition, Palin and the Hawks were joined by Washington Huskies, great Mario Bailey, Palin family members, and friends.

The players and boosters gathered at the Palin home as well. Palin’s son Trig was there, and even the family dog.

Nowadays, the relationship between fans and pro players seems distant. Sure, there’s social media as a way to contact almost anyone, but gone are the days of Willie Mays playing stickball in the street with his admirers. The Seahawks, at least their alumni, are bringing back a little bit of that old-school feel. In the process, they’re raising money to help children. That alone makes these athletes and Palin total winners.

