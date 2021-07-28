Hillary Clinton Calls Simone Biles a ‘Model of Character’

On Wednesday, two-time losing Democrat candidate for president Hillary Clinton jumped to her Facebook account to praise USA Gymnast Simone Biles on the heels of her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, Biles announced that she was pulling out from the all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Her decision caused a storm of criticism that sparked many of the gymnast’s supporters to defend her defense.

One such supporter was Clinton, who jumped to Facebook to say, “Competing or not, gold or not, Simone Biles is a model of strength, excellence, and true character.”

Clinton added a goat emoji to denote that Biles is the GOAT in gymnastics.

Another high-profile supporter was former first lady Michelle Obama who told Biles that she is proud of her.

“Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you, and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team @USA,” Obama wrote.

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

Biles was also supported by one of her sponsors, Athleta women’s sportswear.

“We stand by Simone and support her well-being both in and out of competition,” said Kyle Andrew, Chief Brand Officer of women’s sportswear maker Athleta. “Being the best also means knowing how to take care of yourself. We are inspired by her leadership today and are behind her every step of the way.”

