Megan Rapinoe Throws Shade After Olympic Loss: ‘Obviously You Don’t Want to Lose to Canada’

Jul 27, 2021; Ibaraki, Japan; USA player Megan Rapinoe (15) kneels before the start of the game against Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Lara Gwinn

After the U.S. women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Canada on Monday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, forward Megan Rapinoe told reporters, “Obviously, we never want to lose to Canada. I don’t think I’ve ever lost to Canada. … this sucks. It sucks.”

“It’s terrible. We just didn’t have it today,” Rapinoe said after the game. “Just too many errors from us again. I felt like the space was there for us to play, and we just couldn’t get into it, too many touches or, you know, an errant touch.

“That’s football. They got, I think, one shot on goal, a PK, and from what it sounds like, it was a PK. So yeah, it’s a bitter one to swallow. Obviously, we never want to lose to Canada. I don’t think I’ve ever lost to Canada.

“So it’s a bitter one. Obviously, there’s still a lot to compete for. That’s what I told the girls and what we talked about in the huddle. It’s not the color we want, but there’s still a medal on the line. That’s a huge thing, and we want to win that game, but yeah, this is … this sucks. It sucks,” she said.

Rapinoe has been the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) most outspoken liberal activist and a regular anthem protester stretching back to 2016. The USWNT will now play for a bronze medal.

