Bond Arms Mama Bear .357 Magnum/.38 Special Pocket Gun

The Bond Arms Mama Bear is a two-shot .357 Magnum/.38 Special stainless steel pocket gun made in Texas.

Bond Arms builds their guns with a meaty, derringer design that screams quality and durability from the get-go.

The Mama Bear is one of the more compact Bond Arms offerings, having a 2.5″ barrel and an overall weight of 19 ounces.

The pink grips make it clear the gun is marketed toward women. However, Bond Arms offers a number of grips on its products page and that means anyone who wants a Mama Bear could add the grips they like best after the fact.

The Mama Bear has quite a bit of recoil when loaded with .357 Magnum, but the recoil is easy to manage when .38 Special is used instead.

Moreover, CCI’s .38 Special snake shotshells provide even less recoil and provide the person carrying the gun the benefit of shooting a pattern of shot instead of a single projectile. (The pattern of shot is a helpful tool against carjackers and rattlesnakes, but it does limit the situations in which the gun can be fired, as the gun owner does not want to strike innocents with a shot that breaks wide of the pattern.)

Bond Arms equips their pocket guns with a cross-bolt safety, allowing the firearm to remain in “safe” while in transport or while being carried. When you are ready to shoot the Mama Bear, you simply slide the safety to the right, cock the hammer, and the firearm is ready to go.

The Mama Bear, like all Bond Arms, fires one barrel with the initial cocking of the hammer and fires the second barrel after the hammer is cocked a second time.

