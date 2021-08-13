Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Death Ruled a Suicide

Cameron Burrell
Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Champion sprinter Cameron Burrell was found dead on Monday, and now a medical examiner has determined that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Burrell, who was a champion 100-meter sprinter for the University of Houston and is also the son of gold medal-winning parents, died in a parking garage in Houston on Monday at the age of 26.

“We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,” said Burrell’s father, Leroy Burrell, according to TMZ.

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Houston's Cameron Burrell raises two fingers to indicate Houston's back-to-back men's 400-meter relay wins, during the third day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Burrell, the former NCAA national champion sprinter died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 according to the University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, File)

(The Associated Press)

“We are profoundly grief-stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”

Cameron won the 100-meter championship in 2018 and anchored the school’s 4×100-meter relay team. He was also a three-time NCAA All-American in several events.

Cameron Burrell competing for Houston in 2018.

(NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Burrell comes from a family of champions. The sprinter’s father was a one-time world record holder in the 100-meter, and his mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, won Olympic gold in Spain for the sprint relay in 1996. His godfather was famed gold medal-winner, Carl Lewis.

