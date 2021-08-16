Ron Rivera Blames ‘F*ck*ng A**Hole’ Media Vaccine Skeptics for Coronavirus Deaths

Washington Football team coach Ron Rivera went on a tirade Monday against the “f*ck*ng a**holes” spreading “misinformation” about the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rivera, who is immune-deficient due to a recent battle with skin cancer, blasted people who oppose the coronavirus vaccine.

(David Greedy/Getty Images)

Rivera insisted that generation Z is “relying” on wide-spread use of the various vaccines but added, “And you got some, quite frankly, fucking assholes that are putting a bunch of misinformation out there, leading people to die.

“That’s frustrating to me, that these people are allowed to have a platform,” Rivera continued. “And then, one specific news agency, every time they have someone on, I’m not a doctor, but the vaccines don’t work. Or I’m not an epidemiologist, but vaccines are going to give you a third nipple and make you sterile. Come on. That, to me? That should not be allowed.”

(Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

Rivera did note that most of the Washington Football Team is now vaccinated. The coach said that 84 percent of the team is now vaccinated after launching a concerted campaign to encourage everyone to get the jab.

“It was a good step in the right direction, and we’re continuing to trend up,” Rivera boasted.

