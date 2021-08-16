Uber Eats Drops Jay Cutler For Anti-Mask Views

Uber Eats has dropped former NFL QB Jay Cutler from their ad campaign due to his opposition to mask mandates in schools.

According to a string of tweets, Cutler is against mandating masks for students in schools. Since Cutler’s stance on masks was revealed he has since tweeted, that he lost the commercial with Uber Eats since his “views aren’t aligned.”

“Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend,” he tweeted.

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

In the days leading up to Uber Eats dumping Cutler, he tweeted about an anti-mask protest in Tennessee, saying, “Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes.”

The original tweet showed the overflow crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against mask mandates at a school board meeting.

Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes. https://t.co/MzeLKhdWor — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 11, 2021

He also tweeted about apparently running for the local school board in Williamson County for 2024. In the tweet, he said, “Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me,” while showing a picture of the current school board.

Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me. pic.twitter.com/dNg7tmaZcp — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

In response to an article written about Cutler being dropped by Uber Eats, he tweeted, “Tend to cook at home anyway.”

Tend to cook at home anyway. https://t.co/IAIirHMYWf — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

When asked about the situation by the New York Post, an Uber Eats spokeswoman said the company would rather work with people who are aligned with their views.

“We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work,” a spokeswoman said.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.