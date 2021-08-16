WATCH: Tim Tebow Is Awful at Tight End and Should Retire Immediately

The attempted NFL comeback of Tim Tebow has generated much attention and anticipation. However, after what we saw this weekend, it is not going to work.

The Saturday night tilt between the Jags and the Browns was headlined by the debut of Heisman Trophy winner and #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Though, an interesting side story was the first sighting of Tim Tebow as a tight end.

Tebow’s performance at tight end ended up going viral for all the wrong reasons. First, witness Tebow’s attempt to throw a block on Cleveland’s Trevon Young.

As the New York Post’s Jeremy Layton writes, “Young almost looks surprised by the ‘block,’ as if a fly landed on his arm. Somehow, Jaguars RB Dare Ogunbowale makes it to the outside and gains some solid yardage.”

But wait, there’s more. On the next play, Tebow again attempts to block Young and gets slung with ease.

Honestly, the Tebow block that went viral wasn't even his worst block of the night. This was *the very next play* pic.twitter.com/tINWyJpWSE — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 16, 2021

Simply put, this is embarrassing. I say this as someone who respects Tebow immensely and has written more than his fair share of words in defense of him as a person and his attempts to restart his athletic career in baseball and football. But his performance on Saturday night was pathetic and not even close to what one would expect from an undrafted tight end from some directional school in the middle of nowhere.

The Jaguars have to cut down to 85 players on Tuesday. Tebow should spare his friend Urban Meyer the pain of having to cut him and permanently retire. If he doesn’t, he runs the genuine risk of ruining his true legacy as one of the greatest – arguably the greatest – collegiate athlete of all time.

And preserving that legacy is a heckuva lot more important than possibly serving as a punt protector for the Jags for one season.