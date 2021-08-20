Charles Barkley blamed coronavirus lockdowns on Unvaccinated “idiots” as he prepares to headline a coronavirus vaccine rally this month.

During an interview with The Next Round with Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown, and Lance Taylor, Barkley claimed that the unvaccinated and people who refuse to wear masks are why he skipped his post-NBA playoffs vacation this year.

Most of the fun places are locked down because of [Chinese coronavirus] COVID. … And you’ve got these idiots out here who don’t want to take the vaccine and who don’t want to wear a mask, and they’re out here getting people sick and killing people all over the country, and some of these countries won’t let you go there.

The Basketball Hall of Famer added that he has been playing golf instead of traveling during the summer like he normally does because of the unvaccinated which he called “dummies”:

You know, I got screwed last summer because of the [NBA playoff] bubble. … This summer, I’m just getting screwed by dummies who won’t get the vaccine and won’t wear their masks so we can get this thing under control and get back to normal.

The vaccine rally Barkley is set to headline is hosted by the UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center. The event is supposed to be on August 28 at Legion Field in Alabama. He noted that there would also be food trucks there.

