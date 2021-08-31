Caitlyn Jenner Fundraises Off Bruce Jenner Wheaties Box

Caitlyn Jenner has launched a campaign fundraiser centered on a drawing for an autographed box of Wheaties cereal from 1976.

With a caption reading “This could be yours,” Jenner told campaign supporters that they could enter to win the signed cereal box:

Enter to win one of the original signed Wheaties boxes to support the campaign https://t.co/lVLg646gUD pic.twitter.com/vHQde5x5rO — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 30, 2021

“Caitlyn signed an ICONIC Wheaties Box, and she wants YOU to enter to win,” the campaign webpage says under a photo of the cereal box laid flat with Jenner’s signature as “Caitlyn Jenner” over the Wheaties logo.

The site adds that a $100 minimum donation to the campaign will enter the donor to win the signed packaging.

This is not the only time Jenner has campaigned on her former self as Bruce Jenner.

Several weeks ago, in an email to supporters, the Jenner campaign also offered donors a signed photo featuring the candidate holding a 1976 cereal box in one hand and the other a 2016 copy of Sports Illustrated, which featured a cover photo of Caitlyn Jenner.

“There are only a limited number of signed photos available, and I want to give YOU a personalized one. This is your last chance, Friend. We’re running out quickly, and soon there won’t be any left,” the Jenner campaign wrote in the fundraiser email.

Liberals have been aghast at Jenner’s use of Bruce to raise campaign dollars. Leftists say the practice of bringing up a trans person’s past is an act of “deadnaming,” or the act of citing the person’s original name that has been left behind after a transition, a name that is effectively “dead.”

One person who replied to Jenner’s Wheaties box giveaway tweet pointed out the “deadnaming”:

Isn’t this called “dead naming” or something? — JT (@JtDirtyBirdy) August 30, 2021

Another scoffed that the use of the old Bruce Jenner persona made light of Jenner’s transition, saying, “This desperate move just solidifies IMO that your transition was part personal demons but also part marketing move.”

This desperate move just solidifies IMO that your transition was part personal demons but also part marketing move. — MrHand (@JSpicoli3) August 30, 2021

