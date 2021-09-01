Baltimore City Schools to Mandate Vaccinations for High School Athletes

Public schools in Baltimore are implementing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for all winter and spring sports seasons, according to the Baltimore Sun.

In addition, a vaccine mandate for all Baltimore City Public School employees could soon follow.

High school students must be vaccinated before the start of the season, which for winter sports falls on Nov. 1. School officials are not requiring vaccinations for athletes participating in fall sports because the season is underway, although students are strongly encouraged to become inoculated, the announcement states via the Baltimore Sun.

WESTFIELD, INDIANA – AUGUST 21: Fans wearing masks watch the action from the stands during the game between the Cathedral Fighting Irish and the Westfield Shamrocks on August 21, 2020 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The announcement states that unvaccinated players who come into contact with infected people must quarantine for ten days. Vaccinated athletes, however, are under no obligation to quarantine as long as they don’t present with any symptoms.

CLINTON, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 18: The officials on the field during the national anthem wearing mask between the Ida Bluestreaks and the Clinton Redskins on September 18, 2020 in Clinton, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The announcement adds, “We’ve already seen that quarantines of close contacts on athletic teams can mean that large numbers of team members can be quarantined at once — potentially resulting in forfeited games.”

Baltimore joins New York City and Fairfax County, Virginia, among other places, in requiring some form of vaccination for athletes.