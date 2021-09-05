Tom Brady Tested Positive for Coronavirus After Super Bowl Boat Parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admitted that he ended up testing positive for the coronavirus after the post-Super Bowl boat parade he attended in February.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was criticized for the big party after the Bucs took the title early this year, especially when he was seen tossing the famed Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.

Now, critics have more fuel to slam the party as on Saturday, Brady told the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for the virus after the parade. However, he did not know if he already had the virus in his system before the boat parade. Instead, he contracted it during the wild party.

Brady has since taken the vaccine, and the Bucs will begin the 2021 season fully vaccinated, according to team officials. But Brady added that the virus would continue to be a problem for the league this season.

“I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans,” Brady told the paper. “It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year, it’s going to be. I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points, and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Brady took a lot of flack for the February boat party. Video of the event showed the QB struggling to walk a straight line after the party wound down.

“Nothing to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady tweeted a couple hours after the video of his revelry went viral.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Many were also outraged by the video showing Brady tossing the Lombardi over the water to another boat into the waiting hands of tight end Cameron Brate.

Brate said he was relieved to have caught the award. “That was the best catch of my life. Unbelievable. That was the best catch of my life. If I had dropped that, I think I would’ve had to retire,” he said.

