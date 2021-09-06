A reporter for Georgia station WTOC claims she was “violated” by fans rushing up to mug in front of her camera as she attempted to do a live shot from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday.

Sports reporter Lyndsey Gough had her camera set up inside the stadium on the concourse where she intended to do a live report. But the fans walking past her proved too rambunctious to leave her to her work.

As the tape rolled, Gough was clearly annoyed by the fans, and telling one man,” please don’t touch me,” as he pushed his face in front of the camera.

The infuriated reporter jumped to Twitter and wrote, “After the first guy touched me, I started rolling… this isn’t even all of it. So uncomfortable. Can we please respect people’s space.”

After the first guy touched me I started rolling… this isn't even all of it. So uncomfortable. Can we please respect people's space pic.twitter.com/1r0VQVoBoq — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) September 5, 2021

At least from the video, it didn’t really appear that anyone was looking to “touch” Gough so much as they wanted to get their screeching and yelling faces in front of the camera.

Georgia ended up winning the game 10-3, but Gough won the top spot for most annoyed reporter of the day.

