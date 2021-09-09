Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that if he got in a boxing match with Joe Biden, Biden would “go down very, very quickly.”

Speaking on the phone during a promotional event for Evander Holyfield’s upcoming match against Vitor Belfort, Trump was asked who he’d like to jump into the ring with to face mano a mano.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s immediate choice was Joe Biden, and he didn’t think it would take much to defeat the former vice president.

“Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer — because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers, that could be a very dangerous subject,” Trump said, adding, “I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly.”

“He once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the [gym],’ He’d be in big trouble if he ever did. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds,” Trump joked.

WATCH:

Readers may recall that in 2016, Biden whipped up his bravado and said that he wished he could take Trump “behind the gym” and beat him up instead of facing him on a debate stage.

