Report: MLB to Require Vaccinations to Participate in Arizona Fall League

Major League Baseball (MLB) is set to require players who participate in the Arizona Fall League to get vaccinated, according to a report.

The move represents MLB’s first attempt to mandate the vaccine for its players. Some believe the ruling is a precursor for instituting a league-wide vaccination mandate at the major league level for next season.

“The decision comes after a report last week by The Athletic that all non-player personnel, including managers, coaches, and support staff, will be required to be vaccinated in order to participate in postseason play,” the Arizona Republic reports.

The Arizona Fall League is the preferred destination for each organization’s best and most highly valued MLB prospects.

A source to the Arizona Republic told the paper that he believes the vaccine mandate is part of an attempt by MLB to gauge the reaction of players to an eventual, broader mandate.

“To be honest, I think this is a precursor to next spring training,” the executive told the Republic. “They’re going to see what the pushback is and then we’ll have to figure it out from there. That’s my guess.”

While MLB and the MLB Players Association are charged with negotiating vaccine protocols at the major league level, the Arizona Fall League is a minor league operation and is not subject to MLB-MLBPA oversight, the Arizona Republic reports.

Some individual MLB teams have already begun instituting their own vaccine mandates.

Last week, the Washington Nationals fired two staffers for refusing the organization’s vaccine requirement.