The NFL and the state of California want all of their people vaccinated. However, at least one fan attending the Rams game in Inglewood, California, wants the league to know they will not comply.

The moment of vaccination rebellion occurred as Rams kicker Matt Gay split the uprights to extend his team’s lead over the defending Super Bowl champs.

Someone brought an unvaxxed banner to the Rams-Bucs game pic.twitter.com/R80D0uRSFw — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 26, 2021

SoFi Stadium requires fans to show proof of vaccination in accordance with the vaccine mandate imposed by Los Angeles County.

Beginning Oct. 24, the Rams will require fans provide proof of vaccination or receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of gameday to attend home games. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2021

So, this particular fan’s statement could bring about legal action from the stadium and the state. However, it is unknown if any action was taken against the fan.