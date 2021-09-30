A pair of GOP congressmen blasted Major League Baseball for calling itself “America’s National Pastime” while American jobs to “communist China.”

Representatives Jim Hagedorn (R, MN) and Buddy Carter (R, GA) introduced a resolution this week “disapproving of MLB’s decision to close the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia(MN)” and to move those jobs to China.

“Baseball is considered to be America’s national pastime, so it is completely outrageous that MLB has decided to shut down the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia and outsource American jobs to communist China – directly defying Major League Baseball’s position as an American sports league,” Hagedorn said in a Sept. 29 statement. “Miken has been one of the largest employers in Caledonia for decades, and this community will face major hardships and job losses due to this closure. We are urging MLB to reverse this decision, purchase products that are made in America, and work to keep these jobs at home. We must always ensure that American workers, families, and communities are treated fairly and come first.”

“As the organization responsible for America’s pastime, Major League Baseball should be an unquestionable supporter of American jobs,” Rep. Carter added. “However, the league’s decision to shutter the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia, Minnesota, and move those jobs to China is incredibly disheartening. America’s pastime should be supported by American-made products and American jobs; it is time for Major League Baseball to live up to its role as an American institution and the duty that comes with it.”

The pair were joined by three other members of the House.

The league announced that a Minnesota manufacturing plant that manufactures baseball equipment operated by Miken Sports is moving its operations to China.

The move to enlarge its presence in China is nothing new for pro baseball. In April, MLB announced a new deal China’s government-controlled broadcasting service, Tencent.

The decision to grow its presence in China through the communist government’s approved services came only weeks after the league’s decision to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia, over the state’s new election integrity law.

