WATCH: Red Sox Fan Spits on Man During Argument over Seat

A female Red Sox fan is taking heat for spitting on a man at Orioles Park in Baltimore as the two argued over seating.

The argument seen on the video shows a woman in a Red Sox shirt claiming that another fan is sitting in their assigned seat as the Sox visited the Orioles on Thursday.

The woman insists that she had been sitting where the three folks wearing black were sitting. “We’ve literally been sitting here all night,” she insisted.

The folks in the seats, though, begged to differ. Then one of the men in the seats points off and says, “all your friends are over there.”

WATCH:

Female Red Sox fan spits on guy after she was called out for being in the wrong seat pic.twitter.com/Ntfkf6gxJd — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 30, 2021

If you are wondering why no one in the video is wearing a mask, the Orioles don’t require masks to be worn in the stands because Camden Yards is an outdoor park. Masks are required to be worn inside the enclosed spaces such as in the suites or the team store. Still, the team also asked fans to socially distance if possible.

Spitting in someone’s face from about four feet distance just might violate the whole social distancing rule, one might think.

Twitter users were fairly outraged by the woman’s untoward attack:

TBH she is lucky she did not end up with a broken jaw. https://t.co/HIkPzZTAzr — Len (@Len_267) October 1, 2021

What a low life ! I hope Twitter finds her , names her and shames her https://t.co/VMeKWauQXL — Betty Boo (@Cauchemar111) September 27, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.