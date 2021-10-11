A well-known Kansas City Chiefs superfan called “X-Factor” was knocked out cold during an altercation at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The fan, Ty Rowton, apparently got in a row with another Chiefs fan in the stands in Kansas City. Video of the incident shows the other fan taking a swing at Rowton, who then crumples to the floor and rolls limply down a few stadium stairs.

The fight reportedly occurred in the first half of the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.

The Twitter user who posted the video claimed that X-Factor started the fight by throwing a water bottle.

“X factor threw a bottle of water at guy in yellow. Guy in yellow walked up and decked him without saying a word,” Twitter user Chiefs John wrote.

Another Tweet seems to show X-Factor sitting in a wheelchair with his well-known hat in his lap.

X-Factor was not the first Chiefs fan to get in a fight at Arrowhead recently. Four fans were arrested for fighting on Sept. 26.

