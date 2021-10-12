WATCH: Chicago Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg to Catch Ball at White Sox Game

A Chicago baseball fan made an amazing catch using her friend’s prosthetic leg when a ball was thrown up into the stands at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field this month.

The video showing White Sox fan Shannon Frendries’s leg being used to make the incredible catch is going viral after first appearing on TikTok following the Sox victory over the Detroit Tigers on October 2.

In her caption for the TikTok video, Frendries joked, “five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea.”

WATCH:

Shannon used her prosthetic leg to catch the baseball at the White Sox game 👏🔥!! (Via @shannonnkay/IG) pic.twitter.com/VYx7rsI3V1 — Your Disability Doesn't Define You (@disability_t) October 5, 2021

Frendries told Chicago’s WGN-TV that it all started as a joke, and they were waving the leg around to get someone’s attention in the bullpen.

“It started out as a joke to see if we could get the attention of anyone in the bullpen,” Frendries told the station. “We had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes.”

Frendries did not reveal the name of her friend who actually made the catch with the leg.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.