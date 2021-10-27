WATCH: Florida Dog Show Erupts in Massive, Chair-Throwing Brawl

A dog show in Miami, Florida, turned violent last week when participants broke out in a massive brawl that included wild punches and chair-throwing.

The chaos broke out on October 23 at the Doubletree By Hilton hotel near Miami International Airport during the ABKC Miami Bully Takeover dog show, according to the Miami Herald.

The violence seems to start with two men confronting each other, but that quickly subsides only to see two women start up a melee of their own that soon grows in size to include multiple combatants and chair-throwing.

The fight was caught on video and posted to Instagram by filmmaker Billy Corben:

Another video of the brawl seems to show several people arguing before the fighting erupts:

The fight forced the dog show to shut down for the rest of the day, organizers said.

Organizers also apologized for the incident.

“My heart really hurts and I know the money that goes into showing and We want to make it right and refund people that were unable to show,” the organizer said, according to TMZ. “I wanted to finish but the cops would not allow it.”

“My shows are family shows, and this really is hurtful and not the image I want people to see,” the organizer said, adding, “It’s truly sad that grown adults act like they did.”

No dogs were injured in the brawl.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.