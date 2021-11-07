WATCH: Giant ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner Flies Through Sky at Georgia-Missouri Game

Joe Biden
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Nick Gilbertson

An enormous “Let’s Go Brandon’ banner flew across the sky during the Georgia and Missouri football game on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

Twitter account @OldRowViral posted the footage on Saturday, which shows a plane pulling the banner above Sanford Stadium.

The end of the sign reportedly read “Join Gettr.com,” according to the Western Journal.

Gettr is a social media platform “founded on the principles of free speech, independent thought and rejecting political censorship and ‘cancel culture,'” per the platform’s website.

The phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon,” became a euphemism for “F*ck Joe Biden” chants after a Nascar Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on October 2. Brandon Brown, the winner of the race, was interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter as a “f*ck Joe Biden” chant roared from fans in the crowd. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast awkwardly claimed the fans were chanting, “Let’s Go, Brandon!”

“F*ck Joe Biden” chants have become a staple at sporting events throughout the country. On October 30, the chant rang out at the Georgia and Florida football game in Athens, Georgia:

A child kicked off a dirt track race last month by shouting the phrase at the Oswego Speedway in upstate New York:

Footage captured the chant at an Ole Miss game in Oxford, Mississippi on October 23:

The phrase was even documented in the highly liberal city of Boston following an ALCS game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox:

