LeBron James Blasted for Mocking Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse for Crying During Testimony

LeBron James
AP Photo/Brandon Dill
Warner Todd Huston

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James was slammed on social media for making fun of 18-year-old Wisconsin shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse for breaking down in sobs as he testified during his trial.

Rittenhouse broke down during his trial on Wednesday when he was asked to relate the events leading up to the shooting of several Antifa rioters during the unrest in Racine, Wisconsin, in August of 2020. Many liberals accused Rittenhouse of faking the sobs and said he was trying to gain sympathy. James jumped on that bandwagon by tweeting “What tears? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

But James’ tweet was slammed by social media users. Many attacked the NBA billionaire for attacking a teenager while his sits on his piles of Chinese money.

Many others simply thought the idea of a grown man attacking a teenager was a bad look for James:

There were more:

