Keith Olbermann Accuses Barstool of Propping Up ‘Trumpist Fascism’ of Oxford Shooter’s Mother

Extremist, left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann used the shooting in a Michigan, high school as a means to attack Donald Trump and Barstool Sports Wednesday.

Olbermann desperately tried to link Donald Trump to the teen’s mother accused of killing four and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday. The fired ESPN commentator responded to a tweet by Barstool Sports, which highlighted the heroism of Oxford football player Tate Myre, one of the victims of 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley. According to witnesses, Myre attempted to intervene and disarm the shooter before he was gunned down.

But Olbermann was not interested in celebrating Myre’s heroism. Instead, Olbermann shoehorned “Trump fascism” into the incident and then tried to use that to attack Outkick.

“This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports,” Olbermann tweeted, somehow implying that Trump and conservatism was a root cause for Crumbley’s crimes.

This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports https://t.co/XQ6JF8dsS9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 2, 2021

Portnoy appropriately reacted to Olbermann’s tweet, saying, “Dude wtf is wrong with you?”

(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

About a year ago, Olbermann once again left ESPN to carry on his political “commentary” that consists mainly of name-calling. Since then, he has disgorged his bile in little-seen Youtube videos and social media.

In June, for instance, he was seen calling U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez a “death-worshiping, fascist” for his ruling against California’s so-called “assault weapons” ban. And before that, he insisted that Texas should not have the coronavirus vaccine because he doesn’t like the Lone Star State’s policies.

Speaking of the vaccine, Olbermann was triggered late in July when Buffalo Bills player Cole Beasley said he was not against people taking the vax if they wanted to but that he did not want to take it himself.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.