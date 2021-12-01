Mich. High School Football Star Died Trying to Disarm School Shooter

A high school football player died a hero Tuesday after being gunned down as he tried to disarm a student who brought a gun to his Michigan school and began shooting, killing four, and injuring eight others.

Tate Myre, a standout player for the Wildcats football team at Michigan’s Oxford High School, was fatally shot allegedly by sophomore Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student at the school. Crumbley has been arrested and charged as an adult for the murders.

Three died immediately after the shooting on Tuesday, and a fourth died the next day.

The school’s football team mourned the loss of the talented running back:

It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

In another tweet, the school called Tate a “wonderful young man who was tremendously hardworking and respectful.”

Tate was a wonderful young man who was tremendously hardworking and respectful. He was a tremendous football player with the brightest of futures and was an even better young man off the field as he was on it. We all loved Tate and he will so very much be missed 💙💛 — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

Myre was already in the midst of looking for colleges and recently visited the University of Toledo on a recruitment trip, according to TMZ.

The teen acknowledged the college visit only days before his death:

Friends of the heroic teen launched a Change.org petition to have the school’s stadium renamed after Myre.

The petition recounts Tate’s efforts to disarm the killer, and added, “Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.