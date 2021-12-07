‘GOATS Don’t Dance’: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts LeBron for ‘Stupid Childish Dance’

Ex-NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasted LeBron James, saying “GOATS don’t dance,” after James made an “obscene gesture” at Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

Several weeks ago, James was fined $15,000 for doing the “big balls dance” after sinking a game-winning 3-pointer against the Pacers. But Abdul-Jabbar thought James’ behavior was entirely too crude.

The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for making an "obscene gesture" during the Lakers' win over Indiana pic.twitter.com/7Wqts1RklV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2021

Abdul-Jabbar called James’ obscene dance “stupid” and “childish” in a recent substack video.

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “GOATs don’t dance.”

“LeBron James faced a double whammy this past couple of weeks with his first-ever suspension after his elbow clipped Detroit’s Piston Center, Isaiah Stewart. Stuart’s attempted retaliation cost him a two-game suspension,” Abdul-Jabbar told fans in his Dec. 1 video. “Then last week, LeBron was fined $15,000 for doing a big balls dance after the Lakers win over the Pistons.”

“The NBA has been fining players between $15,000 and $25,000 for doing this dance since the 2010-2011 season,” Abdul-Jabbar continued. “For me, winning is enough. Why do you need to do a stupid childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.”

It’s not the first time that Abdul-Jabbar has criticized LeBron James. In October, the former Milwaukee Bucks star also blasted James for not being forceful enough about pushing the coronavirus vaccine.

At the end of Sept., James told the press that he doesn’t think it is his job to persuade others to take the vaccine. But Abdul-Jabar disagreed. Not only did Abdul-Jabbar say that James was ” just plain wrong” for not using his fame to push the vaccine, he added that James’ reticence “could be deadly, especially to the Black community.”

