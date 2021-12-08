Professor Blasts Ole Miss for Paying Her Only 1/100th of Coach Lane Kiffin’s Salary

Lane Kiffin
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

A University of Mississippi professor of history is blasting the school for paying Ole Miss head coach Lane Griffin a hundred times more than they pay some teachers at the school.

Professor Anne Twitty took to her Twitter account to complain that she only makes 1/100th of the millions coach Griffin rakes in every year.

“I’m a tenured, associate history professor, in my 12th year at the University of Mississippi, and I’m not paid even 1/100th of the football coach’s new salary,” Twitty wrote on Monday.

It’s a decades-old battle between the teachers of actual subjects and college sports departments. Some rail that sports offer students no useful skills while sports fans claim that the sports departments keep many universities alive.

Comments to the professor’s lament came in fast and furious with those supporting college football and saying it brings millions of dollars to schools and those supporting the professor, many of whom said that sports don’t belong in universities in the first place.





