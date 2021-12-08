Professor Blasts Ole Miss for Paying Her Only 1/100th of Coach Lane Kiffin’s Salary

A University of Mississippi professor of history is blasting the school for paying Ole Miss head coach Lane Griffin a hundred times more than they pay some teachers at the school.

Professor Anne Twitty took to her Twitter account to complain that she only makes 1/100th of the millions coach Griffin rakes in every year.

“I’m a tenured, associate history professor, in my 12th year at the University of Mississippi, and I’m not paid even 1/100th of the football coach’s new salary,” Twitty wrote on Monday.

It’s a decades-old battle between the teachers of actual subjects and college sports departments. Some rail that sports offer students no useful skills while sports fans claim that the sports departments keep many universities alive.

Comments to the professor’s lament came in fast and furious with those supporting college football and saying it brings millions of dollars to schools and those supporting the professor, many of whom said that sports don’t belong in universities in the first place.

Sports fans scoffed at the professor’s complaints:

And how many tens of millions of dollars in revenue did you generate for the school in the past 4 months? — Kevin (@KevBish02) December 7, 2021

When 60,000 people are willing pay $100 apiece to hear one of your lectures, let me know. Or advertisers pay for tv stations to televise said lectures. — Objective Rebel (@kevin_cavender) December 7, 2021

If I was a Mississippi football fan, I would sacrifice a lifetime of free healthcare for ONE football national championship. How glorious it would be to see a natty in Oxford. — Grouchybastard (@meanolbastard) December 8, 2021

Whew, well, folks, it *is* true what they say: Dixie snowflakes do melt right down on contact. — Anne Twitty (@ProfessorTwitty) December 7, 2021

Mississippi: 43rd in education, 50th in poverty. 50th in health care, 50th in adult obesity, 49th in economy, 48th in infrastructure, 49th overall. No wonder they paid a football coach who's never won a major bowl game $7 mil a year. 😂😂😂 — Paul Ringel (@PaulRingel) December 7, 2021

without the sports programs you would have no where to teach. Give me a break ! Right @zonebuster13 — Lee Mcdivitt (@lee_mcdivitt) December 7, 2021

But some blasted sports altogether:

Only $19,873 per day ($7,250,000 / 365), base salary not counting endorsements, incentives, etc. At a time when such profound need exists in Mississippi, America, and the world, here’s another example of skewed values. — John Hawkins LPC (@lpc_john) December 7, 2021

For years, I’ve advocated ending all college sports. Colleges Football corrupts and damages everything and everyone it touches. Fun fact. More college presidents have been fired over coaches behavior than any other reason. And yet … — Frank Sundram (@franksundram) December 7, 2021

Still mind blown over this. Looks like it takes the entire tuition of about 600 students per year to pay his base salary, too. (I get that ideally schools make money from@other sources too when it comes to football, but this is still relevant.) — Megan1996 (@megan1996) December 7, 2021

