Half of Chicago Bulls Roster in Coronavirus Quarantine

The Chicago Bulls will have some difficult games in the coming future now that half of the team’s roster has entered coronavirus protocols following an outbreak.

As of Sunday, as many as nine Bulls players entered the league’s coronavirus protocols, including Zach LaVine, Troy Brown Jr., and DeMar DeRozan, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 12, 2021

Nine Bulls players in protocols now, including, as @KCJHoop reports, Troy Brown. https://t.co/WY73OmPcAd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 12, 2021

According to the Chicago Tribune, the NBA currently lists 21 players in coronavirus quarantine at the time being, nearly half of which belong to the Bulls. Come Tuesday, the team will match off against the Detroit Pistons.

The outbreak among the team began on December 1 when Coby White tested positive; the quarantining has only snowballed since then, with at least one player entering “protocol every two days,” according to the Tribune: “Javonte Green (Dec. 3), DeMar DeRozan (Dec. 5), Matt Thomas (Tuesday), Derrick Jones Jr. (Thursday), Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson (Saturday) and now LaVine and Brown.”

“The Bulls won their first three games played during the outbreak, but they were blown out in Cleveland and Miami this past week after the loss of DeRozan,” reported the Tribune. “The Bulls have been outscored by an average of 50 points per game without LaVine and DeRozan on the court.

Earlier this year, the Bulls roster reportedly received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine; according to Bulls center Nikola Vučević, who spent time in quarantine this past November, most teammates received the coronavirus booster shots.

🙃 — Troy Brown Jr (@Troy_Brown33) December 12, 2021

Well at least we’ll have herd immunity for the rest of the season… https://t.co/XrmBH0OMxW — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 12, 2021