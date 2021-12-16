‘We’ll Survive Your Ego’: Kansas City Bar Blasts Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

A Kansas City bar ripped the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his “unearned” fame on social media after the man criticized the bar for poor service on social media.

Jackson Mahomes jumped to his social media to criticize SoT, a bar on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. Jackson apparently felt the bar did not properly accommodate his large party and blasted them for poor service, Fox 4 reported.

But the bar was not about to sit idly by and let Mahomes attack them. SoT posted a message ripping Mahomes for not contacting them first about his concerns before trying to hurt their business with his 255,000 strong social media following.

The bar posted a stinging note to Jackson:

It’s time to have a talk.

Today we are experiencing a lot of activity over social media regarding a recent visit paid to us by an unhappy guest. This person happens to have a lot of followers on social media and therefor it is something that we cannot ignore.

Voice, reach and influence are power. In our case, and with many businesses that are locally owned, the power of a few social media personalities can make or break that business. This grants these people this certain power to effect our livelihoods.

There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere.

There are also those that have built their followings by being the opposite.

That being said, we have some apologies to make.

Dear @jacksonmahomes

We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.

We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.

We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways.

We hope our apology finds you well