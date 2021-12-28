‘Loss of a Legend’: Sports Fans Remember John Madden

The sports world mourned the loss of a titan on Tuesday with the announcement of NFL sportscaster John Madden’s unexpected death at the age of 85.

The NFL announced that John Madden unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday morning while providing no cause of death. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 62 years, and his two sons, Joseph and Michael. According to the Associated Press, the couple celebrated their anniversary two days before his death.

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 2: Former NFL punter Ray Guy, left, poses with his bust and former coach John Madden, right, during the NFL Class of 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on August 2, 2014 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, friends and fans alike remembered the Super Bowl-winning coach for his decades of achievement.\

Chris Berman and John Madden at ESPN’s 10th Annual Espy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Wednesday, July 10, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

A statement on the great John Madden from @nflcommish. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HwUm8eT8rr — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

The NFL is saddened to share the passing of the legendary John Madden. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/MxLFYLfY8k — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

"Football has been my life, and it's given me so much." Rest in peace to the legendary John Madden 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0XYD9FbXhF — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 29, 2021

RIP to the absolute legend John Madden. pic.twitter.com/BhWmOntwOl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden What a tremendous loss pic.twitter.com/85RzRAtAXT — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 29, 2021

A legend in all forms of the game 🙏 John Madden. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GEcWVnFW6Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” pic.twitter.com/woRffvTwox — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden. Statement » https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

More sad news: the legendary John Madden passed away this morning at the age of 85. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 29, 2021

John Madden calling NFL games was the absolute best pic.twitter.com/CRT67TtXDR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

#RIP John Madden He was drafted by the Eagles in 1958 pic.twitter.com/7CZRBuwMQ3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 29, 2021

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden. RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

Super Sky Point to the legendary John Madden. The GOAT color man in NFL history and the all-time highest winning percentage among head coaches with 100+ career wins. A larger than life figure. Heaven just added one sweet bastard. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pvwjfqmXvx — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a coaching legend but was also a genius as a commentator I can’t imagine how many people became NFL fans because he made it more entertaining Thanksgiving as a child was even more fun thanks to his energy, creativity & love for the gamepic.twitter.com/hhIID8G0YB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2021

John Madden is a sports icon whose contributions to the game of football are countless. His words brought Philadelphia Eagles football vividly into the homes and hearts of our fans everywhere. We extend our condolences to his family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/MkiI7iakay — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2021