‘Loss of a Legend’: Sports Fans Remember John Madden

John Madden
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary
Paul Bois

The sports world mourned the loss of a titan on Tuesday with the announcement of NFL sportscaster John Madden’s unexpected death at the age of 85.

The NFL announced that John Madden unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday morning while providing no cause of death. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 62 years, and his two sons, Joseph and Michael. According to the Associated Press, the couple celebrated their anniversary two days before his death.

Former NFL punter Ray Guy, left, poses with his bust and former coach John Madden, right, during the NFL Class of 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame...

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 2: Former NFL punter Ray Guy, left, poses with his bust and former coach John Madden, right, during the NFL Class of 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on August 2, 2014 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, friends and fans alike remembered the Super Bowl-winning coach for his decades of achievement.\

Chris Berman and John Madden at ESPN's 10th Annual Espy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Wednesday, July 10, 2002. Photo by Kevin...

Chris Berman and John Madden at ESPN’s 10th Annual Espy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Wednesday, July 10, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.