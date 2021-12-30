Deadspin Blasted for Calling ESPN’s Sage Steele the ‘Black Candace Owens’

Left-wing sports site Deadspin was blasted online for a tweet claiming that Sage Steele, a biracial ESPN commentator, is “the black Candace Owens.”

Deadspin vulgarly called Sage Steele the “idiot of the year” and then suggested that conservative commentator Candace Owens isn’t actually black in a Wednesday tweet.

The left-wing site deleted the tweet after taking a mountain of criticism over the racist message, and then retweeted the post saying, “Idiot of the year #6: Sage Steele, the Candace Owens of ESPN.”

The often obscene sports site was blasted by many:

Sage Steele has more talent & intelligence in her little finger than the entire Deadspin staff combined pic.twitter.com/Jk8w6xIQCe — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 30, 2021

.@sagesteele is one of the best show hosts you’ll find and an incredible person https://t.co/ZgvXFPkdwO — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) December 30, 2021

Sage Steele as "The Black Candace Owens" – Deadspin 2.0 wins the Razzie for Tweet of the Year. https://t.co/VrMiErORKk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 30, 2021

Rough look when you are naming idiots, @Deadspin. pic.twitter.com/wBXvV7rOGT — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 30, 2021

If the idiots that write for @Deadspin don’t like you the @sagesteele you are doing great!! https://t.co/OfE1oRxYzu — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) December 30, 2021

I didn't know David Duke owned Deadspin. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) December 30, 2021

Keep being you Sage. — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) December 30, 2021

Sage Steele Is the best thing to happen to ESPN. — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 30, 2021

People with blue check marks go after Barstool on the daily but @Deadspin calls @sagesteele “Idiot of the Year: the Black Candace Owens” and crickets? Not on my watch. Steele has always held her own at ESPN. What an absolute embarrassment for everyone that works at Deadspin. pic.twitter.com/t12J3UWGdm — Justin Nails (@justinnails) December 30, 2021

Steele has been a target of woke critics for several years and was briefly pulled off the air in October for criticizing ESPN’s vax policy and asking why Barack Obama claims he is black when his mother was white.

But even as far back as 2018 wokesters were attacking her as a “MAGA operative” for leaning toward some of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.