NYC Could Bend Vax Rules for Kyrie Irving If Nets Pay Fines

The City of New York has some of the strictest coronavirus regulations in the country. However, apparently, those rules can be circumvented for a price.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been laboring as a part-time basketball player due to his refusal to vaccinate and New York City’s requirement that all those who enter Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, home of the Nets, are vaccinated.

Though, that arrangement could change if the Nets agree to pay a fine. As reported by the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy, the non-compliance provisions contained in former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s executive order chart a path that could lead to Irving getting back on the court for a relative pittance.

If Nets really want to, they can let unvaccinated Kyrie Irving play in Brooklyn – for a small fine https://t.co/PvmW10Gg49 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 12, 2022

Here are the fines, as laid out by Bondy:

First offense: Warning. Second offense: $1,000 fine. Third offense: $2,000 fine.