Paul Bois

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 42 to 36 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night after a stunning game has sparked an outcry on social media over the NFL’s overtime rules.

After an extraordinarily close game in which the Buffalo Bills’ offense managed to squeak out a three-point lead only to have the Chiefs force them into overtime with a last-second field goal, the Chiefs ultimately earned an AFC Championship slot when they won the overtime coin toss and scored a touchdown.

Per NFL overtime rules, the team with possession that scores the first touchdown wins the game, potentially stripping the opposing team of a chance to mount an offensive. People on social media decried the rule as unfair and demanded the NFL consider changes for next season:

Ironically, the Chiefs in 2019 lost the AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots during overtime after an eight-minute drive ended when running back Rex Burkhead ran it into the endzone for a touchdown.

