The Kansas City Chiefs’ 42 to 36 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night after a stunning game has sparked an outcry on social media over the NFL’s overtime rules.

After an extraordinarily close game in which the Buffalo Bills’ offense managed to squeak out a three-point lead only to have the Chiefs force them into overtime with a last-second field goal, the Chiefs ultimately earned an AFC Championship slot when they won the overtime coin toss and scored a touchdown.

KELCE FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZDYjEMuxY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2022

Per NFL overtime rules, the team with possession that scores the first touchdown wins the game, potentially stripping the opposing team of a chance to mount an offensive. People on social media decried the rule as unfair and demanded the NFL consider changes for next season:

This is the biggest indictment of the NFL overtime rules. Bills deserve to return serve — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen didn’t even get a chance…and that’s why the NFL overtime is the worst overtime of any sport in the world. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 24, 2022

Literally coinflip decides who wins, I cannot fathom how bad NFL overtime is. — Liquid | Maximum (@maximum) January 24, 2022

The overtime rule for playoff games must change. If this one doesn’t spark a more fair approach nothing ever will. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2022

CHANGE THESE OVERTIME RULES @NFL ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE. Retweet if you agree. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) January 24, 2022

Man, the Bills def deserve a shot in OT. They gotta change these overtime rules. — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) January 24, 2022

Still undefeated as the worst rule in sports—the NFL overtime farce. — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) January 24, 2022

I hear y'all think the NFL overtime rules are some bull. Let me tell you about the filibuster. — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) January 24, 2022

Imagine not getting to touch the ball in OT. I’m not talking just this game. The @NFL overtime rules are fucking stupid. — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) January 24, 2022

The overtime rules stink though. Both offenses should have a chance to compete! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 24, 2022

Great game, but America needs overtime reform now. — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 24, 2022

Great game by both teams but the overtime rules have got to change!! No coin flip should have that much power — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) January 24, 2022

Time we re-examine the @NFL overtime rules. Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns, he scored on 3 of his final 4 possessions and never touched the ball in overtime. #Bills — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 24, 2022

College overtime rules better than NFL rules—a little gimmicky but each team guaranteed to touch the ball — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 24, 2022

wanna reiterate this because i’ve seen people defend the overtime format for no reason. it sucks. i’d trade my team taking the loss tonight if it meant getting rid of it. i want sports to be a short stupid recess from the arbitrary unfairness of the world, not a simulation of it — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 24, 2022

Ironically, the Chiefs in 2019 lost the AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots during overtime after an eight-minute drive ended when running back Rex Burkhead ran it into the endzone for a touchdown.