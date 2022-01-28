Review: Ruger LCR .357 Magnum Polymer Revolver

The Ruger LCR .357 magnum polymer revolver is a great choice for people seeking stopping power in a lightweight, concealed-carry handgun.

The Ruger LCR polymer revolver has been around for over a decade, and while it is available in various chamberings, the .357 magnum version gives concealed carriers the option of carrying .357 magnum or .38 Special, including .38 Special +P.

The option of .38 Special +P gives a concealed carrier stopping power without the recoil of the renowned .357 magnum. (Yet it should be noted that even when loaded with .357 magnum, the lightweight revolver–weighing in at just 17.1 ounces–is designed in a way that disperses the recoil instead of directing it all to the shooter.)

One of the dispersive aspects of the LCR is the Hogue brand Tamer Monogrip, which is standard on the firearm.

The LCR is double action only, which means every trigger pull both cocks and releases the hammer. The hammer is shrouded via Ruger’s design, and is therefore not visible, but it is there.

The purpose of shrouding the hammer is to provide snag-free draws in case the concealed carrier is pulling the gun while under duress.

The sights on the LCR consist of a fixed front sight, which is pinned so it can be replaced with an aftermarket sight, if the gun owner so chooses. But even the stock sights are designed to be easy to acquire.

We carry our Ruger LCR .357 magnum in a 1791 Gunleather outside the waistband (OWB) holster, loaded with DoubleTap Ammunition .38 Special 110-grain JHP defensive rounds.

The Ruger LCR is simple to operate and uber-dependable. It is a great gun for someone who is seeking their first concealed-carry firearm.

