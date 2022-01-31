On Friday, a Spirit Airlines passenger was forced to cover his “Let’s Go Brandon” mask by a flight attendant who claimed the mask was “offensive.”

Passenger Adam Radogna, who was flying from Cleveland, Ohio, to Tampa, Florida, late last week, posted a video revealing that he was forced to remove his mask and replace it with a paper medical mask after he got to his assigned seat.

Radogna posted a video showing the flight attendant demanding he remove his mask, and when he asked why, the woman replied, “It’s offensive … it can be to some people, so we’re not going to go back and forth. Go ahead and put the blue one on, OK?”

Spirit airlines employee made this guy put on a new mask because his mask said “let’s go brandon” and it’s “offensive” pic.twitter.com/D3wQx57ujG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2022

After donning the paper mask given to him by the flight attendant, Radogna remarked, “This is not America anymore.”

Radogna was also wearing a “Let’s Go, Brandon” sweatshirt, but the flight attendant didn’t say anything about the shirt.

Radogna argued with the airline employee about free speech but lost the argument.

In a second video made when he arrived in Florida, Radogna says, “We live in America. This is Florida. This is the free state of Florida.”

Radogna also confronted a second flight attendant on the ground and exclaimed, “If I had BLM on here or something else, would it have been fine for her?”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston