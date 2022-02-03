Report: Djokovic Open to ‘Getting Vaccinated After Exclusion from Australian Open

Serbian pro tennis player Novak Djokovic is reportedly doing a 180 and considering taking the jab after being kicked out of the Australian Open for not being vaxed.

Djokovic’s biographer, Daniel Muksch, claimed in an interview published by News.com.au that he has heard from insiders that the tennis star is preparing to take the vaccine.

“From what I have heard from those around him, I think he is getting vaccinated,” Muksch said.

Djokovic was deported by Australian authorities in January after he entered the country without having been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Australian authorities denied his application for an exemption.

Muksch also noted that wins from Djokovic’s rival, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, may also be “driving” the sudden changes in the Serbian’s interest in the vaccine.

“Maybe the final in Melbourne also contributed to (Djokovic’s decision),” Muksch added. “Rafael Nadal’s 21 is driving him, no question.”

Djokovic tweeted about Nadal’s success.

“There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year’s #AusOpen, and the finals were exceptional,” Djokovic tweeted after Nadal, and Ash Barty won titles.

There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year’s #AusOpen and the finals were exceptional. Congratulations to @ashbarty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and to Danielle Collins for an incredible tournament. pic.twitter.com/qM3pcDnAeL — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

“Congratulations to @ashbarty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and to Danielle Collins for an incredible tournament. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time… (Nadal) gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. You put up one hell of a fight, and I know you will have many more Grand Slam wins in your future.”

