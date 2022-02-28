Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek Calls for NHL to Suspend all Russian Players

Ovechkin
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Czech Republic-born Hall of Fame hockey goaltender Dominik Hasek is calling on the National Hockey League to suspend all Russian-born players in solidarity with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s Russia continues its invasion.

According to the New York Post, Hasek focused some of his criticism on Capitals player Alexander Ovechkin, the latter of whom has pronounced his support of Putin in the past.

“What!? Not only an ablist, a chicken s–t, but also a liar!” Hasek tweeted about Ovechkin on Saturday. “Every adult in Europe knows well, that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against a free country and its people.”

Hasek went on to add that the league “must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players.” He also accused the league of having “indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine” unless it suspends Russia-born players.

He noted that some Russian players who are speaking out against the war still need to be suspended regardless.

The NHL has not responded to Hasek’s suggestions.

Alexander Ovechkin has frequently spoken in support of Putin and Russia and appeared at press conferences with the Russian Strongman.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.