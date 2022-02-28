Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek Calls for NHL to Suspend all Russian Players

Czech Republic-born Hall of Fame hockey goaltender Dominik Hasek is calling on the National Hockey League to suspend all Russian-born players in solidarity with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s Russia continues its invasion.

According to the New York Post, Hasek focused some of his criticism on Capitals player Alexander Ovechkin, the latter of whom has pronounced his support of Putin in the past.

“What!? Not only an ablist, a chicken s–t, but also a liar!” Hasek tweeted about Ovechkin on Saturday. “Every adult in Europe knows well, that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against a free country and its people.”

What!? Not only an alibist, a chicken shit, but also a liar! Every adult in Europe knows well, that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against the free country and its people. The NHL must immediately suspend contracts(contin)https://t.co/BQnQaf76L7 — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) February 26, 2022

Hasek went on to add that the league “must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players.” He also accused the league of having “indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine” unless it suspends Russia-born players.

He noted that some Russian players who are speaking out against the war still need to be suspended regardless.

I also want to write, that I am very sorry for those Russian athletes, who condemn V. Putin and his Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, at the moment I also consider their exclusion a necessity. — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) February 26, 2022

The NHL has not responded to Hasek’s suggestions.

Alexander Ovechkin has frequently spoken in support of Putin and Russia and appeared at press conferences with the Russian Strongman.

Make no mistake, Alexander Ovechkin supports Putin. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/rcRF9CuSAq — TroyW (@TroyWoodworth68) February 26, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston