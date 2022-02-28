WATCH: Lakers Fans Boo LeBron James During Blowout Loss

LeBron James
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

L.A. Lakers fans broke out in boos at LeBron James and the team as the Lakers lost in a blowout 123-95 to the Pelicans on Sunday.

It was another sign that L.A. fans are beginning to tire of Jams, who is still considered the NBA’s star attraction.

WATCH:

James even sulked off the court before the clock had run out on the game:

The Lakers are not doing well this year, despite having “King James” loping down the court. At 27-33, the Lakers are currently six games under .500.

James reportedly had a few words with unhappy fans during the game, too:

Twitter users were quick to blast James:

