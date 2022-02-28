WATCH: Lakers Fans Boo LeBron James During Blowout Loss

L.A. Lakers fans broke out in boos at LeBron James and the team as the Lakers lost in a blowout 123-95 to the Pelicans on Sunday.

It was another sign that L.A. fans are beginning to tire of Jams, who is still considered the NBA’s star attraction.

The Lakers are now getting booed at home pic.twitter.com/SI5e4E0baR — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 28, 2022

James even sulked off the court before the clock had run out on the game:

Bron out pic.twitter.com/uHKEXlipHt — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 28, 2022

The Lakers are not doing well this year, despite having “King James” loping down the court. At 27-33, the Lakers are currently six games under .500.

James reportedly had a few words with unhappy fans during the game, too:

LeBron & Trevor Ariza confronted LAKER FAN hecklers during their blowout loss to NOLA: LeBron: “What do you know about basketball other than the ball going in or not? Shut yo a** up.” Ariza: “I don’t give a fu** what you are! You a b*tch! How about that?” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/xJ1lE229oJ — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 28, 2022

Twitter users were quick to blast James:

@KingJames people are sick of your mouth & your lack of playing!!! Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out of town!!! — Pontoon Madness (@pontoon_madness) February 28, 2022

This what you get thru Free Agency and players moving from team to team at WILL they NOT REAL LAKERS they just play for the TEAM so they don’t Identify with the FANS #cametolajusttobreakkareemsrecord — L L Ricc Limited (@ricc_l) February 28, 2022

Was this talk approved by Chairman Xi? That's the only important question. — Dimitri Raitzin (@raitzin) February 28, 2022

