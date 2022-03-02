Bernie Sanders Demands MLB Owners Reverse Their ‘Greed’

Vermont’s self-avowed socialist Senator, Bernie Sanders, chimed in on the standoff between players and Major League Baseball owners and told the owners to stop indulging their “greed” and “negotiate in good faith” with the player’s union.

The two-time losing candidate for president took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing, “The 30 Major League Baseball owners are worth over $100 billion. The value of their teams increased by more than $41 billion since they bought them. Mr. Manfred: End the lockout. Negotiate in good faith. Don’t let the greed of baseball owners take away our national past time.”

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has already canceled the first two regular-season series after the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected the league’s last contract proposal.

“My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make an agreement.”

Wednesday’s tweet is not the first time Sanders has gone on the attack against baseball.

Last year, for instance, the socialist senator blasted the MLB for “greed,” dropping 40 teams from its minor league system.

“This is about greed – plain and simple,” Sanders tweeted in February of last year. “Closing down Minor League teams, like the Vermont Lake Monsters, is a disaster for baseball fans, workers, and communities across the country. I will do all I can to fight it.”

Sanders followed that up with a stern letter to Manfred and even took a meeting with the MLB chief in a last-ditch effort to change the league’s plans to cut the teams. But it was all to no avail as the reorganization plan went ahead.

Not that I agree or side with anyone in this lockout, because I think it's all a joke, but……Bernie Sanders seemingly has bigger issues than baseball to worry about. https://t.co/WaokqdnIhS — Intellectual Conservative (@Pureblood4Eva) March 2, 2022

A millionaire Marxist senator complaining about billionaire baseball owners in a labor dispute with multimillionaire players is down right funny. The fact that he’s a senator from a state with no team is hilarious. — Johannes di Silentio (@DiSilentio) March 2, 2022

Why should I care and why should a Senator care? Do the MLB baseball player association care about what the peanut vendors make? The concession stand worker? The parking attendant? — cjanssen (@siege3737) March 2, 2022

I’m sorry Bernie, baseball players are not struggling exploited workers. — Andrés DeRosales (@phdre11178) March 2, 2022

Ah Bernie….You attack your MLB buddies as Greedy ( which they are)..but “It’s ironic to see Sanders bashing the same owner-friendly system that he piggybacked to become a millionaire…” https://t.co/FKYrSmKJV2 — Cindy 🏳️‍🌈 (@coastclark) March 2, 2022

