Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Eyeing Bid for U.S. Olympic Women’s Swim Team

Controversial transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is hoping for a spot on the U.S. Olympics women’s swim team, according to comments made in a recent interview.

Thomas claimed that after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania the Olympics is a real possibility, according to a new interview published Thursday by Sports Illustrated.

The magazine noted that Thomas intends to continue swim training even while moving on to law school after graduating from UPenn.

“Swimming at the 2024 Olympic trials is still a goal. If she meets the criteria to continue swimming in the women’s category, USA Swimming officials tell SI, they’ll have no issue with Thomas representing the United States in Paris,” the magazine reported.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas (2nd L) of Penn University and transgender swimmer Iszac Henig (L) of Yale pose with their medals after placing first and second in the 100-yard freestyle swimming race at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on February 19, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

After helping to lead the UPenn women’s swim team to victory this year, the magazine noted that some of Thomas’ teammates were seen “screaming and jumping and hugging” as Thomas led the team to its first 400-relay win in UPenn’s history.

The adulation apparently set Thomas on the hunt for Olympic gold.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas (R) of Penn University embraces transgender swimmer Iszac Henig (L) of Yale after defeating him in the 100-yard freestyle swimming race at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on February 19, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t know exactly what the future of my swimming will look like after this year, but I would love to continue doing it,” Thomas told the magazine. “I want to swim and compete as who I am.”

Naturally, U.S. Olympic officials are thrilled over the idea. As the magazine noted, “USA Swimming officials tell SI, they’ll have no issue with Thomas representing the United States in Paris.”

If Thomas’ comments are any indication, the “controversy” will continue.

