Kalamazoo Team Bans MLB Commish Rob Manfred for Life over ‘Crimes Against Baseball’

The Kalamazoo Growlers announced that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has been banned for life for “crimes against baseball.”

In its Friday open letter posted to Twitter, the team insisted that Manfred has “shown a commitment” to take the fun out of baseball.

“Amid the MLB lockout, Manfred and the MLB team owners have shown only an interest in money and not providing baseball for their players and fans. They are trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain,” the team’s statement continued.

“The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball,” the team wrote. “Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs.

“The Growlers believe a ban of that magnitude is not enough for his crimes against baseball,” the statement reads. “The Growlers determined that a lifetime ban was the correct punishment for his transgressions.”

RELEASE: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been given a lifetime ban from Growlers games. "The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball. Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs." Official Statement: pic.twitter.com/FP7dYQk7Ws — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) March 4, 2022

The Growlers were not the first team to slap Manfred with a ban.

The Bismarck Larks also banned Manfred with a letter insisting that “It is clear that Manfred hates baseball and hates FUN.”

The Bismarck Larks have "banned" MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred 📄 "It is clear that Manfred hates baseball and hates FUN" pic.twitter.com/wNozo6fQ3N — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 4, 2022

“We officially announce that we are banning Manfred from Larks games until the lockout is resolved,” the team exclaimed.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston