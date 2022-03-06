Emotions overwhelmed a Ukrainian UFC fighter as her thoughts turned to her war-torn homeland after her victory in the Octagon Saturday night.

Maryna Moroz defeated Mariya Agapova via an arm-triangle choke in the second round of her bout at UFC 272. After getting her hand raised in victory, Moroz broke down in tears as she described how difficult things have been for her and her family since the war started.

“My family is in Ukraine. I had a hard week. I worried, I cried, because my family is right now in a bad situation,” Moroz said.

“Thank you to everyone who messaged me, because this week was hard for me. I want to cry because of this war my country is in. It’s a hard time for Ukraine,” Moroz added. “I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don’t want war. I worry about my family right now.”

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has nearly lasted two full weeks. Thousands have died on both sides as Ukrainians fight to prevent Russian forces from encircling all of the country’s major cities.