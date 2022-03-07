The Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 NFL season after accusations arose that he gambled on games.

The Falcons wide receiver was suspended indefinitely, at least through the coming season, for supposedly betting on games last season, MSN reported.

Still, an investigation into the player’s actions found no evidence that Ridley had gambled on games in which he played. Indeed, he reportedly only gambled on games played when he was on leave.

Ridley had missed 11 games last season for mental health reasons, and the investigation found that “The activity took place during a five-day period in late November while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list,” the NFL said in a statement.

Calvin Ridley celebrates against the Lions in 2020 (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way,” the NFL added.

The 27-year-old 2018 Falcons first-round draft pick has three months to appeal the ruling. After that, he could forfeit his entire $11.116 million salary for 2022.

Ridley later defiantly tweeted: “I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem.”

