Sig Sauer Cross Rifle: A Collapsible, Bolt Action Hunter

The Sig Sauer Cross rifle is a bolt action firearm designed for 21st century hunters and precision shooters.

Available Cross rifle chamberings include .308, 6.5 Creedmoor, and .277 Fury. (The one we reviewed is chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor.)

AR-15 owners will immediately feel right at home with the Cross, as it has an AR-style safety, mag release, and lower. It has an MLOK accessory rail and a SIG Precision Stock with adjustments to allow personalization, including cheek rest.

The SIG Precision Stock is a folding stock, which allows the hunter to quickly shorten the overall length of the gun and actually place it in a backpack. The ability to fold the stock for transport/carrying the firearm is a huge plus.

The Cross has a two stage trigger that gives the hunter a smooth pull followed by a clean break. The trigger is easy to learn and contributes to the overall accuracy of the Cross.

Also, the Cross’s barrel comes threaded, ready to be paired with a flash hider or your favorite suppressor.

We shoot our Cross rifle in the Arizona desert and pinging steel at 250 and 35o yards was a gimme. Our next stop with the rifle will be a hog hunt in Texas, where the Cross and its 6.5 Creedmoor payload can do their work.

We have a SIG Sierra 6 BDX rifle scope on the Cross for daytime shooting, but will outfit it with a ATN THOR 4 thermal scope for nighttime hog hunting in the Lone Star State.

