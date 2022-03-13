‘What Is Happening?!’: The Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Unretirement

Tom Brady retired from the NFL two months ago because, as he put it, there were “other things” that required his attention.

Well, apparently, he finished those things.

On Sunday, the greatest quarterback other than Aaron Rodgers shocked the sports world by announcing he was unretiring and joining the Bucs for the 2022 campaign.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

That news brought forth a torrent of reactions on Twitter and an immense amount of speculation about what might have prompted Brady to consider unretirement.

Tom Brady after 2 weeks at home pic.twitter.com/iZ8hVz8rYQ — Too Much Dip (@toomuchdipp) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady waking up and seeing nothing but another Parent-Teacher conference on the daily schedule pic.twitter.com/Nr31xMCQ51 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2022

Damn, even Tom Brady saw 7.9% inflation and record-high gas prices and decided he needed to go back to work. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 13, 2022

Sends a message to dads everywhere that this life isn't for everyone. Takes a true warrior. https://t.co/1892OCyg25 — John Hyslop (@sloprules) March 14, 2022

Didn't some dude just spend $500K on Tom Brady's last TD football? I'd hate to be that guy. https://t.co/wX62pXwXxC — Percy Allen (@percyallen) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady spent a month living how the rest of us live pic.twitter.com/25TJOVjq9w — Sam Roberts (@notsam) March 13, 2022

Brady cited his “unfinished business” in his unretirement statement. Not sure why someone who won seven Super Bowls would have unfinished business. Pretty sure the fans of the 31 teams Brady won’t be playing for this year were indeed finished.

Nevertheless, the Tom Brady series has been renewed for a 23rd year. Enjoy.