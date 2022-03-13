‘What Is Happening?!’: The Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Unretirement

Tom Brady
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Tom Brady retired from the NFL two months ago because, as he put it, there were “other things” that required his attention.

Well, apparently, he finished those things.

On Sunday, the greatest quarterback other than Aaron Rodgers shocked the sports world by announcing he was unretiring and joining the Bucs for the 2022 campaign.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

That news brought forth a torrent of reactions on Twitter and an immense amount of speculation about what might have prompted Brady to consider unretirement.

Brady cited his “unfinished business” in his unretirement statement. Not sure why someone who won seven Super Bowls would have unfinished business. Pretty sure the fans of the 31 teams Brady won’t be playing for this year were indeed finished.

Nevertheless, the Tom Brady series has been renewed for a 23rd year. Enjoy.

