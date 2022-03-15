‘I’m Gutted’: Pro Wrestling Mourns Death of Hall of Famer Scott Hall

Wrestling Hall of Famer Scott Hall is dead at 63 after suffering several heart attacks caused by blood clots after hip surgery.

Hall went into the hospital on March 2 for what everyone assumed would be a routine hip replacement procedure. However, after the surgery, Hall suffered several debilitating heart attacks caused by blood clots that put him on life support. By Monday, Hall’s family decided to turn off the machines, and Hall passed away.

Many in the world of Wrestling have posted their memories and condolences upon Hall’s passing:

The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DC5VVnUsxd — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

I’m gutted…Lost a brother I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell The bad guy till the end.

“YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out”

He may not have kicked out,

but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean ❤️@realkevinnash love you & miss you more!

God Speed

RIP

Dally pic.twitter.com/EihZrfAWnO — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 15, 2022

He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/eBCg7FoOH6 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries – a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.#RIPScottHall https://t.co/dDRd88DGjz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2022

This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.” pic.twitter.com/YyI2O3BwB5 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 15, 2022

Hall began his career in the late 1980s and debuted with the WWF in 1992 as “Razor Ramon.” He soon became one of Wrestling’s greatest heels. Hall retired the Ramon moniker and then came back under his own name with tag team partner Kevin Nash under the name New World Order (NWO).

Nash posted how much he loved and would miss his old partner in an Instagram post.

Hall was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame twice, once as a singles competitor in 2014 and a second time in 2020 as a member of the nWo. Among his many titles, Hall previously held the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, he won the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times, and with nWo became a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WCW World Television Champion, and a nine-time WCW World Tag Team Champion.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston