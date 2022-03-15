‘I’m Gutted’: Pro Wrestling Mourns Death of Hall of Famer Scott Hall

Wrestling Hall of Famer Scott Hall is dead at 63 after suffering several heart attacks caused by blood clots after hip surgery.

Hall went into the hospital on March 2 for what everyone assumed would be a routine hip replacement procedure. However, after the surgery, Hall suffered several debilitating heart attacks caused by blood clots that put him on life support. By Monday, Hall’s family decided to turn off the machines, and Hall passed away.

Many in the world of Wrestling have posted their memories and condolences upon Hall’s passing:

Hall began his career in the late 1980s and debuted with the WWF in 1992 as “Razor Ramon.” He soon became one of Wrestling’s greatest heels. Hall retired the Ramon moniker and then came back under his own name with tag team partner Kevin Nash under the name New World Order (NWO).

Nash posted how much he loved and would miss his old partner in an Instagram post.

Hall was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame twice, once as a singles competitor in 2014 and a second time in 2020 as a member of the nWo. Among his many titles, Hall previously held the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, he won the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times, and with nWo became a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WCW World Television Champion, and a nine-time WCW World Tag Team Champion.

