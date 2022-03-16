WATCH: Rangers Fans Boo New York Gov. Hochul During Puck Drop

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was met with a wave of boos as she walked out to center ice at the New York Rangers game Tuesday night to drop the ceremonial puck ahead of the team’s bout with the Anaheim Ducks.

As seen on video shared to social media, the arena rang out with boos as soon as Hochul’s name was announced over the public address system. However, the boos didn’t ring out once, but in several waves as the PA announcer said her name more than once.

It isn’t clear exactly why the Rangers fans erupted in boos for their governor, but coronavirus mandates are one good guess as sporting events all across the state continue to be beset by masking and vaccine mandates.

Hochul was ushered into the governor’s mansion from her position as Lt. Gov. after the resignation of disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo, who left office under a cloud of sexual abuse allegations.

According to the New York Post, despite the chilly reception on the Rangers’ ice, Hochul holds a polling edge in her quest for a full term of her own.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston